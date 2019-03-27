Home
DUFFY COLLEEN nee' Hicks Passed away peacefully 15th March 2019 Late of Clarence Town Aged 66 years Dearly Loved wife of MICHAEL. Loved sister & sister-in-law of JOHN, DEBBIE & MICK, THE HICKS & DUFFY FAMILIES. Beloved aunty & great aunty. Dear friend to many. Relatives and friends of COLLEEN are respectfully invited to attend a Service in Celebration of her Life to be held in The Clarence Town School of Arts, Grey Street, Clarence Town on THURSDAY (28.3.2019) at 11 o'clock. Following this Service a Private Cremation will be held. J & E HAWLEY FUNERALS Dungog 02 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in Dungog Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019
