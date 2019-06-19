Home
KINGSTON LESTER REX ALEXANDER Passed away peacefully 16th June 2019 Late of Dungog Formerly of Bandon Grove Aged 91years Dearly Loved husband of NOELINE (dec'd) & MAUREEN. Dearest father & father-in-law of SUE & GRAEME LONG, GRAEME & MICHELLE KINGSTON, LINDY & DEAN MORRIS. Much Loved grandfather of their families. Loved member of the extended KINGSTON, WILSON & KELLEHER FAMILIES. Relatives and friends of REX are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in The Union Church, Bandon Grove on MONDAY (24.6.2019) at 11:30AM In lieu of flowers Donations for Prostate Cancer Research will be accepted at the Service. J & E Hawley Funerals Dungog (02) 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in Dungog Chronicle on June 19, 2019
