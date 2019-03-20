Home
WORTH Peter Late of Stroud Road. Passed away peacefully on 17th March 2019. AGED 84 YEARS Beloved husband of Noelene (dec). Loving father & father in-law to Peter (dec), Alison, Tim & Deb, Brett & Karen, Melinda & Chris. Proud and loving Pop to all his grandchildren & great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Peter's Graveside Funeral Service to be held in the Anglican Section Stroud Cemetery, on Friday 22nd March 2019 commencing at 11.00am prior to interment. 5 Flett Street, TAREE Ph: (02) 6552 1057



Published in Dungog Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019
