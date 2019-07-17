Home
SYDNEY BRUCE SAXBY

Aged 86 years

of Lewinsbrook, East Gresford

Much loved husband of GLENDA, loved father and father in law of LENORE and ROBERT LANGNER, WILMA and RAY REIBEL and AILSA and LYNDELL. Grandad of AIDAN, ADDAM, ZACHARY, EMILY, LAURA, GABRIELLE, SHANNON, KATELYN, ALEXANDRA, ELLA and JAKE.

Family and friends are advised that BRUCE's Service took place on Wednesday 10th July, 2019 at St Mary on Allyn Anglican Church, Allynbrook thence for burial at Allynbrook Cemetery.



Published in Dungog Chronicle on July 17, 2019
